A notorious railway bridge which has been struck by vehicles many times is set to undergo a “detailed examination”.

Numerous lorries and vans have become stuck under the bridge on Prescott Street, Wigan, over the years, creating congestion issues.

Network Rail now plans to carry out an assessment of the bridge, so the road will be closed to traffic from 9am to 3pm on Sunday, September 14.

A spokesperson said: “We are carrying out a detailed examination of the railway bridge on Prescott Street which means we need to close the road to allow our inspection machinery safe access to the bridge. Detailed examinations like these typically take place every six years to ensure our structures are safe and in good operational condition.

A driver was caught on camera in 2022 trying to judge whether his lorry would fit under the Prescott Street bridge

"We are sorry for the disruption while we complete this vital inspection.”

The road closure was announced on the Public Notice Portal.

Drivers are advised to instead use Frog Lane, New Market Street, Northway, Riverway, Chapel Lane, Caroline Street and Wallgate.