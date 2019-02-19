Wigan's roads are getting smoother

The condition of major roads in Wigan is improving.

Latest Department for Transport data show that just three per cent of Wigan’s 72 miles of council-run A roads were judged to be in need of maintenance: only 2.2 miles.

Road inspections were carried out in the 12 months to March 2018. The examinations, done by scanner machines and human inspection, identify sections of road worn by use or affected by ruts, bumps or potholes.

It’s not clear from the figures how badly damaged the roads are.

In the previous 12 months, four per cent of A roads, or 2.9 miles, required maintenance.

The data also shows that two per cent of the B and C roads were in need of work. Unclassified roads, small lanes used for local traffic, also required repairs, with five per cent in need of maintenance.

In total, there are 633 miles of minor roads in Wigan.

Across Britain, 717 miles of council-run A roads were deemed in need of maintenance.

RAC Breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said: “These figures will come as little surprise to both drivers and those on two wheels who continue to have to put up with using sub-standard roads.

“We believe Britain’s pothole problem has been caused by years of under investment, especially when it comes to local roads – with councils having to make some tough decisions about where to prioritise spending.

“It’s a sad reality that investment hasn’t been sufficient to guarantee the quality of these roads.”

The condition of unclassified roads has declined, as from April 2012 to March 2013 three per cent of minor roads required improvement.

These statistics only refer to Wigan’s local authority run roads.

The majority of roads in the area are the responsibility of the council while Highways England is in charge of the maintenance for motorways and some major A roads.