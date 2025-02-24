Wigan Bee Network passengers will soon be able to travel seamlessly across bus and tram knowing they’ll always pay the best fare over the day or week, as Greater Manchester gets ready to achieve its long-held ambition for an integrated, London-style transport system.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From March 23, contactless “tap and go” – which is already available on Metrolink – will expand to buses, enabling bus passengers to benefit from the scheme by simply tapping on a bus without needing a ticket.

Passengers still wanting to pay cash or purchase tickets can still do so, with tickets also available for purchase via the Bee Network app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fares will be capped automatically to ensure passengers pay the best value fare up to the daily or weekly cap.

Left to right: Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and Vernon Everitt, Transport Commissioner for Greater Manchester

For people making journeys on bus and tram, fares start from £6 (£5.40 off-peak) a day or £24.80 for a week, depending on the number of zones you travel through.

For bus-only journeys that is £2 for a single hopper journey, £5 for the day or £20 over a week no matter how many buses you take.

Enabling seamless, affordable and convenient journeys is key to the success of the Bee Network, and the tap and go system means customers can travel when, where and how they want without having to plan or buy in advance – and plans are already being developed to include all local train services by the end of the decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said: “The introduction of tap and go across bus and tram is huge leap forward for the Bee Network.

"It’s a key step in our plan to ensure we have a world-class public transport system fit for our needs as a growing city-region.

“We’re working hard to deliver a transport network that is greener, cheaper and more reliable than ever before, and this will be the next big milestone since we brought buses back under local control - on time and on budget.

“We’re keeping fares down and improving reliability. The Bee Network is working for the people and businesses of Greater Manchester, with growing numbers of people travelling, including on our night buses. With later and more frequent services already in place and tap and go extending to buses in a month’s time, you can be sure that the Bee Network is here to help you get where you need to go regardless of how, where or when you are travelling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launching on the same day, a new annual bus and tram ticket will unlock unlimited travel across both modes for the equivalent of between £2.76 and £4.10 a day.

Customers will also be able to spread the payments weekly or monthly – at no extra cost – with the support of a Credit Union loan. Tickets are also available to buy outright from TfGM ticket offices or via the Bee Network app.

This will sit alongside the annual tickets for buses and trams, as well as the £2 "hopper” fare allowing travel across multiple bus within an hour, and seven-day or 28-day travelcards.

Bus patronage in Greater Manchester rose by five per cent compared to 2023 and is almost back to pre-pandemic levels, while last year Metrolink set a record for the number of journeys, with 45.6 million trips in 2024, beating the previous record set in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK’s largest light rail network regularly carried more than four million passengers each month last year, compared to 200,000 per month during Covid.

In the past five years, Greater Manchester has seen the number of people walking short journeys increase from 52 to 57 per cent.

Meanwhile the proportion of short journeys being taken by car is down from 41 to 36 per cent, with trips using Starling Bank bike hire, which reached one million rides last year, also up 16 per cent year on year.

Vernon Everitt, Transport Commissioner for Greater Manchester, said: “Introducing tap and go on buses and integrating that with Metrolink’s existing contactless system will help to make public transport even more convenient and affordable, alongside daily and weekly fare caps for multi-modal travel and other flexible tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Increasingly more and more people are using public transport as well as opting to walk instead of driving for short journeys, which is a clear vote of confidence in what we are trying to achieve through the Bee Network.

"Everyone in our region has a stake in the Bee Network, and the more people we can attract the more we can keep the cost of travel down.

“These figures also show that we are making positive steps towards Greater Manchester realising its ambitions for half of all journeys to be made using public transport or active travel by 2040, which is equivalent to one million more sustainable journeys every day enabling us to deliver a healthier, greener and more productive city-region.”