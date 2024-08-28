Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan bus services were briefly halted when a woman worse for drink lay down in front of a double decker after missing her bus.

The stand-off took place at Leigh bus terminus at around 8.30pm on Monday, August 26.

It was reported on social media that after being late to get on the 609 and being refused access to it, she then prostrated herself on the asphalt to thwart the start of its journey.

There were concerns that the action could hold up other buses too.

But the prompt arrival of both police and TravelSafe support and enforcement officers to remove the woman, meant that there was minimal disruption to services.