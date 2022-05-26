Charlie Brogan had only recently turned 21 and was on his way home from work when he came off his blue Yamaha bike on Spring Road, Kitt Green, near to the Heinz factory lorry entrance.

Emergency services – including the North West Air Ambulance – responded but, sadly, Mr Brogan was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are as yet unconfirmed reports from local residents that moments before the smash - at around 2.50pm on Wednesday May 27 - the two-wheeler was in contact with a car which then, after a short while, drove off.

Charlie Brogan

The road was sealed off between Spring Road’s junctions with Prescott Lane and Latham Lane and only reopened late in the evening after traffic accident experts had finished assessing the scene.

A resident, who wished to remain nameless, said that they were told members of the motorcyclist’s family had been following him in a car when the collision took place.

Specially trained officers are now supporting grieving relatives.

Spring Road sealed off

Initial reports of the fatal collision on Wigan Today prompted a flood of tributes from family and friends to former Shevington High School pupil Mr Brogan.

Amanda Cumberbatch wrote: “Going to miss u kid. Words can’t say how much love. Anti Manda.”

Carrianne Scully wrote: “RIP Charlie. Thinking of all your family and friends today.”

Aimee Louise wrote: “RIP Charlie, sending love to your friends and family.”

Nicci Irvine wrote: “So sad another youngster taken far to soon. Thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time. RIP lad.”

And Gaynor Poole wrote: “RIP Charlie. Thinking of all your family and friends.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

PC Phil Drummond, of Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A life has been cruelly taken away from a loving family who are grieving tonight, and we will be doing all we can to support them while finding answers as to why this tragic event has occurred.

“Our investigation is in its initial stages, and we have spoken to a number of people at the scene after this collision – which occurred in a busy area and we are hopeful there are more who may have seen something that could be of some importance as our enquiries continue.

“If you were in the area near to the Heinz factory tonight and saw the incident and haven’t spoken to officers, then we urge you to get in touch – no matter how minor the detail may seem – so that we can piece together the full circumstances of how this young man sadly came to lose his life.”

Anyone with information, dash-cam footage, or who witnessed the incident should contact our Serious Collision Investigation Unit by calling 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 1724 of 25/05/2022.