More than 300 people of all ages attended to get involved in everything Nerf and meet vloggers Drac and JustaJolt.The event raised £1,020 for Wigan Youth Zone.

The Nerf Convention at the DW Stadium jpimedia Buy a Photo

The Nerf Convention at the DW Stadium jpimedia Buy a Photo

The Nerf Convention at the DW Stadium jpimedia Buy a Photo

The Nerf Convention at the DW Stadium jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more