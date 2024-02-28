Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The shocking incident happened in the village of Clock Face in St Helens on Saturday, February 24.

At around 12.45am a car, a white Toyota Hi-Lux, was deliberately driven into a house on Beechwood Close and then driven off a short distance before the occupants got out and the car was deliberately torched on nearby Jersey Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Generic police tape crime scene

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately the four people inside the house, who were in bed at the time of the incident, were not injured but were left extremely traumatised. They included two children.

The car, which reversed into the house, caused significant damage to the property, and also damaged power supplies to the house.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service attended at both scenes and extinguished the car fire.

Following enquiries, a 34-year-old man from St Helens was arrested on suspicion of affray, arson, criminal damage, harassment and theft of a motor vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 30-year-old woman from St Helens was arrested on suspicion of affray, arson, criminal damage, harassment and being concerned in the supply of a controlled Class B drug (cannabis).

They have both been conditionally bailed pending further enquiries.

It is now believed the vehicle involved in the incident was stolen from the Ashton-in-Makerfield area on Thursday, February 22.

Detective Inspector Richard Shillito of Merseyside Police said: “Since this shocking incident, we have been determined to find the people responsible and we can now confirm that two people have been arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s only through good fortune that no one was injured during this incident because the occupants of the house, which included two children, were asleep upstairs.

“We believe it was a targeted attack on the address and the people living inside have been left traumatised.

“Although we have made two arrests, our investigation is ongoing and if you have any information to assist our enquiries, please get in touch.”

If you have information, please contact @MerPolCC, 101 quoting reference 24000199957.