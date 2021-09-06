Two feared injured in Wigan town centre van smash

Both the North West air ambulance and police helicopter were scrambled while a section of Park Road has been cordoned off by officers following a collision at around 2.37pm.

Photographs taken near the scene show a black van belonging to the Beech Hill-based construction company Concept had ploughed into some railings by the railway bridge close to Mesnes Park.

A witness told WiganToday that a vehicle had gone through railings and hit a pedestrian.

The smashed up van near the Park Road railway bridge

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said that it had been reported that two casualties were being treated at the scene but those details were to be confirmed as fresh information comes in.

A spokesperson said that a response vehicle, three ambulances, the air ambulance - which was seen to land in Mesnes Park - and and advanced paramedic were sent to the scene.

The air ambulance has since left but it is not clear whether it had patients aboard or not. A spokesperson for the service said that information would be provided later.

Firefighters were also in attendance.

Park Road sealed off to traffic

Meanwhile congestion has been developing as traffic around the town centre was re-routed.

