Firefighters from Atherton attended the incident at an address in Tyldesley at around midday on Saturday July 9.

The fire officer from Atherton said it occurred following a neighbour dispute.

Both victims were said to be conscious after the attack and are currently receiving treatment.

Police believe arson was the cause of the fire on Railway Road, Leigh

Fire officers have passed the incident over to Greater Manchester Police.