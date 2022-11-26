News you can trust since 1853
Two taken to hospital after early morning crash involving a police car and a Smart car in Wigan borough

A Smart car and a police vehicle were involved in a collision in the early hours of this morning in Atherton - both casualties have been taken to hospital.

By Holly Pritchard
11 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Nov 2022, 10:22am

The incident happend at around 6am on Saturday, November 26, at the junction of the Atherleigh Way and Lovers Lane bypass, Atherton. A male police officer and a female in a Smart car were involved in the collision. Both casualties were taken to hospital.

Emergency crews attended the scene and ensured the vehicles were left in a safe condition.

A police car and a Smart car crashed early this morning (Saturday) in Wigan borough

Atherleigh Way and Lovers Lane junction, where a collision between a police car and a Smart car happened at around 6am