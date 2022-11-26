Two taken to hospital after early morning crash involving a police car and a Smart car in Wigan borough
A Smart car and a police vehicle were involved in a collision in the early hours of this morning in Atherton - both casualties have been taken to hospital.
By Holly Pritchard
11 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
26th Nov 2022, 10:22am
The incident happend at around 6am on Saturday, November 26, at the junction of the Atherleigh Way and Lovers Lane bypass, Atherton. A male police officer and a female in a Smart car were involved in the collision. Both casualties were taken to hospital.
Emergency crews attended the scene and ensured the vehicles were left in a safe condition.