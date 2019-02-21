Two taken to hospital after Wigan flat fire

Two people have been taken to hospital following a fire in a Wigan high-rise.

At around 2.45am on Thursday, firefighters were called to Brookhouse flats on Warrington Lane in Scholes to reports of a blaze on the third floor.

Crews found that a pan of food had been left unattended, eventually bursting into flames.

Two casualties managed to escape from the smoke-logged flat, but not until firefighters pulled up at the scene.

They were both taken to hospital by paramedics for treatment for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters have reiterated the importance of smoke alarms following the blaze, after the sounding alarm alerted neighbours to danger.

Watch manager Carl Gleaves said: "We want to really get the message across about how important smoke alarms are.

"It was the smoke alarm which alerted the neighbours, they raise awareness before the fire becomes a bigger problem."

Firefighters also urged people never to leave cooking unattended, especially if there is oil in the pan.

Six fire engines and an aerial crew attended the scene, staying for over an hour.