Pictures posted from the scene in Leigh Road showed two badly damaged vehicles on Leigh Road at around 9am today (Monday).

There was a large emergency services presence and debris could be seen scattered across the road. The incident also attracted a group of onlookers.

The scene of the collision on Leigh Road this morning.

GMP confirmed there were only “minor injuries” as a result of the collision.

A spokesperson said: “The vehicles were blocking the road so it was closed until they could be removed. No-one required hospital attendance.”

A diversion was set up while a clean-up operation took place and the road was re-opened by 11am.