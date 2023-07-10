Two vehicle crash leads to closure of busy Wigan borough road
Pictures posted from the scene in Leigh Road showed two badly damaged vehicles on Leigh Road at around 9am today (Monday).
There was a large emergency services presence and debris could be seen scattered across the road. The incident also attracted a group of onlookers.
GMP confirmed there were only “minor injuries” as a result of the collision.
A spokesperson said: “The vehicles were blocking the road so it was closed until they could be removed. No-one required hospital attendance.”
A diversion was set up while a clean-up operation took place and the road was re-opened by 11am.
North West Ambulance Service were also in attendance. The make of the cars is not known, nor how many people were travelling in them at the time, however both cars were left seriously damaged.