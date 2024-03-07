Two young swimmers will represent Wigan on an international stage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anna Healey and Matthew Tinkler travel to Sweden today as part of the Swim England DiSE programme, or the Diploma in Sporting Excellence.

They are senior swimmers at Wigan Best and have been selected to be part of the Swim England team.

Over the weekend they will be racing in a competition against many other nationalities having an opportunity to represent Wigan on an international stage.