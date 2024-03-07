Two young swimmers will represent Wigan on an international stage
Wigan's own two young swimmers are travelling to Sweden today to compete against other nationalities.
Anna Healey and Matthew Tinkler travel to Sweden today as part of the Swim England DiSE programme, or the Diploma in Sporting Excellence.
They are senior swimmers at Wigan Best and have been selected to be part of the Swim England team.
Over the weekend they will be racing in a competition against many other nationalities having an opportunity to represent Wigan on an international stage.
Their travels have begun and they have been training hard for the competition this weekend. To find out more visit the Wigan Best facebook page.