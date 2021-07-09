1 in 3 UK employees have requested Monday off work following Euro 2020 final on Sunday night

More than a third of UK employees have requested Monday July 12th as annual leave after England won their semi-final on Wednesday night against Denmark

HR experts at www.factorialhr.co.uk conducted a snap poll of more than 1,200 UK adults, all of whom stated they are currently in full time employment, to see what their plans are for work the day after the Euro 2020 final this coming Sunday.

With national restrictions lifting, the UK public have been celebrating England’s Euro 2020 wins in style, with more almost three fifths of UK employees (58%) having watched the matches outside of their own home. Almost two fifths (37%) admitting they worked from home the day after the England v Denmark match in order to have a little bit of a lie in and possibly a slower day.

With the Euro 2020 final set to kick off at 8pm on Sunday evening between England and Italy, many employees and employers have already pre-empted their sore heads and have started to rearrange their working week around it. FactorialHR’s study found that:

- 35% have booked Monday the 12th off work as holiday.

- 27% have requested to work from home on the 12th.

- 18% of employers are letting their staff start have a lie in before starting a little later.

- 7% of businesses are giving their staff the day off work.

Asked if they would rather be given the day off work following England v Italy in the Euro 2020 final, or if they’d rather be given Freedom Day off, more than three quarters (77%) confessed they’d rather their employer allowed them to have the day off this coming Monday (the 12th).

Bernat Farrero, CEO of www.factorialhr.co.uk, commented on the findings: “It’s been great to see how the nation has come together to celebrate England’s victories so far in this major tournament, and it’s even better to see how the nation’s employers are taking it in their stride.

“The last year has been tough, not only on companies but employees as well; it’s important to recognise how important down-time is and not putting too much pressure on our staff. Letting them have a few extra hours in bed or the day off following England’s highly anticipated match this weekend is just a small token that some employers are rewarding their staff with.