Any ideas for future use of this Wigan shop?

A community group has appealed for anyone with ideas about how to use the downstairs of a shop to come forward.

Bryn Support Centre, in Downall Green Road, will be moving a lot of its food into the newly-opened community centre at the former Diamond Club in Grey Road.

The food will be used for a new ‘pay as you feel’ cafe, which will open on August 1.

Everything will be free and donations will be welcome but for anyone struggling, they do not need to pay a penny.

This will especially help young families, as the cafe will be staying open after school hours to make sure every child is able to have a hot meal.

Although, the support centre shop will be staying open with the wellbeing centre upstairs and the food bank, volunteers are looking for your ideas on what would be beneficial to the community in the downstairs of the shop.

Bryn councillor Steve Jones who helped set-up the support and community centres, said: “I understand that their will be some residents from this side of Bryn who will struggle to get down to the community centre, but we will be looking at doing a delivery service for residents who are unable to get down.

“One of the ideas floating around is a cheap charity shop where we would use items donated to raise much needed money for our organisation and would donate free household items to families in crisis.

“This would also allow the shop to stay open everyday for people to come in with any problems they have.”

The support centre, based at the former Bryn Veterinary Centre, opened its doors for the first time last July, and it acts as a foodbank providing dry food.

In May, the community centre opened its doors, starting their venture with the launch of a children’s boxing session on Friday. A youth club is also due to start at the Grey Road hub in the coming weeks, which will include pool and ice hockey tables.

The group also hope to organise community fun days and bingo nights in line with any Covid-19 restrictions.

For any ideas on how the downstairs of the support centre could be used, contact Coun Jones on Facebook or the Bryn Support Centre.