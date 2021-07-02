Downing Street cat predicts victory for England against Ukraine
Nervous England fans will be feeling as happy as Larry after the UK’s prime mouser predicted a Three Lions win over Ukraine on Saturday in the Euro 2020 quarter final.
A video released by Downing Street shows Larry the cat, who has prowled the halls of power for more than 10 years, faced with a choice of the two nations’ flags.
After a glance over his shoulder, the esteemed feline walks forward to hunt down the red and white of England’s emblem – gifting victory by a whisker over the yellow and blue colours of Ukraine.
Read More
He was the first cat to hold the rat-catching portfolio at Downing Street since stalwart ratter Humphrey was retired in 1997.
England face Ukraine at 8pm on Saturday in Rome, having beaten Germany 2-0 on Tuesday thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.