Fans celebrate England's Euros semi-final win in Wigan

There were scenes of jubilations in homes, pubs and clubs across the borough as the Three Lions set up an exciting final against Italy on Sunday evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As cheers and singing could be heard in streets across town, some enterprising fans managed fireworks which were set off to light up the night sky.

What a night it's going to be on Sunday.