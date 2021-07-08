Fans celebrate England's Euros semi-final win in Wigan

Wiganers went wild as Harry Kane's extra time penalty secured victory for Engalnd, sending them into their first final since the 1966 World Cup final.

By Michelle Adamson
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 8:49 am
Updated Thursday, 8th July 2021, 8:52 am

There were scenes of jubilations in homes, pubs and clubs across the borough as the Three Lions set up an exciting final against Italy on Sunday evening.

As cheers and singing could be heard in streets across town, some enterprising fans managed fireworks which were set off to light up the night sky.

What a night it's going to be on Sunday.

England fans at Party Haus, King Street celebrate the win
