Flood warning lifted for two brooks in Wigan

They had said that flooding was expected at Borsdane Brook and Hockery Brook in Hindley and immediate action should be taken.

But that warning was lifted just before 10.30am on Monday, meaning people living and working in the area could breathe a sigh of relief.

It follows flooding in Bolton on Sunday afternoon, when heavy rain contributed to problems in the Horwich area.

The borough has faced heavy rain