Flood warning lifted for two brooks in Wigan
The Environment Agency has lifted a flood warning for two waterways in Wigan.
Monday, 17th May 2021, 11:13 am
Updated
Monday, 17th May 2021, 11:14 am
They had said that flooding was expected at Borsdane Brook and Hockery Brook in Hindley and immediate action should be taken.
But that warning was lifted just before 10.30am on Monday, meaning people living and working in the area could breathe a sigh of relief.
It follows flooding in Bolton on Sunday afternoon, when heavy rain contributed to problems in the Horwich area.
