New life for abandoned borough store as Aldi planned

The former B&M Bargains and Morrisons store

New jobs are to be created as the former B&M and Morrisons supermarket enjoys new life as an Aldi

Plans have been lodged to Wigan Council to refurbish the building into the new store on Shuttle Street in Tyldesley.

It will see the German discounter relocated from their current Castle Street site.

The hope is that the shop will open by November ready for the Christmas season but it could be early 2022.

Planning documents submitted as part of the application read: “The proposal is to refurbish the existing unit into an Aldi foodstore with a sales area of 1,294m sq, with additional warehouse, staff and office facilities.

“The scheme provides a total of 178 car parking spaces (including six disabled spaces, nine parent and child spaces and four electrical vehicle charging spaces). There are eight covered cycle spaces located underneath the canopy.”

There had been talk that the vacant single-storey building, which closed as a B&M in February, could be demolished to make way for the new outlet, but a decision has been made to retain it.

Under the bid, there will be a minor extension at the lower ground floor level into the service yard to provide loading bay facilities. The revamp will also see also plant equipment erected with the retained service yard to facilitate store operations, while shopfront alterations will see the introducing of new cladding and glazing.

Ten new cycle stands will be located to the front of the store but car parking spaces on the site will reduce by four under the proposals.

Bosses say the development will create job opportunities, employing local contractors and labour during the construction of the store.

The application added: “The proposal seeks to promote economic development and facilitate sustainable economic growth by building in a highly accessible location that will promote increased choice and competition.”

News of the Tyldesley store comes after Aldi has said it was on the lookout for new stores in Wigan borough towns.

These are potential stores in Lowton, North Wigan, Orrell, Shevington Vale and Wigan.

The discount retailer has continued to grow rapidly throughout the pandemic and welcomes around a million new customers into its stores every year, as they access the high-quality and affordable food they love.