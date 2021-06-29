Scotland lifts ban on non-essential travel from Greater Manchester

It follows a dispute between First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham over the Covid rules, which came into effect on June 21.

Mr Burnham said the ban was disproportionate and the Scottish Government had behaved disrespectfully.

Talks took place between the two sides last week.

The Scottish Government has announced it will lift its ban on non-essential travel from Manchester and Salford

On Tuesday, the Scottish Government announced its policy would change following a review of the data.

The ban on non-essential travel from Manchester and Salford will come to an end on Tuesday night.

Travel restrictions on Bolton are also easing, but the rules for Blackburn and Darwen are staying in place.

Scotland’s Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, said: “Nobody wants travel restrictions in place for any longer than is absolutely necessary.

“Placing restrictions on travel between Scotland and parts of north west England was only taken after extremely careful consideration and analysis of data to help prevent the spread of variants of concern.

“Following a careful review of the data we have decided to ease travel arrangements between Scotland and Manchester, Salford and Bolton.

“However, the situation regarding Blackburn and Darwen will need to be closely monitored and will be reviewed again in a week’s time."

GM Mayor Andy Burnham said: "I had serious concerns about this travel ban and the way it was introduced and I have made these concerns clear over recent days.

“I am grateful to the First Minister and to the Scottish Government for listening and for the decision they have announced today to lift the travel ban on Bolton, Manchester and Salford.”