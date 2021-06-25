‘Sophisticated' cocktail and wine bar coming to Wigan town

The outside of the new Silva Isle cocktail and wine bar on Market Street in Hindley town centre

A new wine and cocktail bar is on its way to a town centre at the site of a former shop.

Applicants Philip Peters and Andy Stephens are currently turning the old Beauty and the Beast fancy dress shop on Market Street in Hindley into a “sophisticated” hospitality venue offering wines and craft ales. They have submitted a planning application to Wigan Council for the venue, called ‘Silva Isle’, which hopes to open soon.

In a statement submitted to Wigan Council on behalf of the businessmen, agent and Leigh-based PAB Architects Ltd, said: “During the day the premises will strongly focus on the consumption of wine and nonalcoholic beverages, providing a destination meeting place. In the evenings and weekends the focus will reflect more on the sale of wines and specialist craft beers.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hope is the business will upgrade the building and quality of the area. It is also intended to provide a place where the community can gather in a “sophisticated place” with no television, shouting and “just a chilled vibe and a fantastic drinks menu in a convenient location”.

Four jobs (two full-time and two part-time) would be created from the bar while eight car parking spaces will be provided. Opening hours would see the business operate Monday to Saturday from 10am to 2am and Sundays and bank holidays between 10am and 1am. PAB Architects Ltd said: “The proposal will provide economic use of the premises by providing continued rental income for the landlord/property owners. Social and community benefits will be enhanced for a wide range of customer users.

They added: “The environmental impact will be negligible given the premises and their current working status by contrast will produce a better chance of employment and slightly longer operating hours into the early evenings complimentary to a vibrant town centre atmosphere.”