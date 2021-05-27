Third phase of Parr Bridge development revealed

Details of the third stage of a major redevelopment of the former Maxilead Metals scrapyard have been revealed.

The applicant Tom Clay, managing director of Flexdane Ltd, has submitted an application to Wigan Council revealing details of plans for a new building which would have retail, leisure and restaurant/cafe uses, at the Parr Bridge Works site in Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley.

It is not known what retail outlets, leisure providers and restaurants could be based there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General view of Parr Bridge retail park

Proposals to build 154 homes, a nursery, doctor’s surgery, restaurants and shops were approved in January 2018, despite Wigan Council receiving six letters of objection at the time.

Work on the residential element of the site is well underway while the children’s nursery and a Lidl have already been completed, with both trading well. A drive-through coffee shop is also currently under construction.

Planning documents on behalf of the applicant read: “The applicants consider that the proposed development offers an attractive and flexible number of units to the retail, restaurant and leisure sectors, building on the success of the Lidl store and nursery and thus making Parr Bridge a genuine community hub in Mosley Common.

“The building serves to substantially complete and enclose the existing Parr Bridge commercial site and add interest and a focus to the rear, whilst also creating a buffer between the commercial uses and the existing homes to the rear. “

They added: “Given that these were designed to provide noise mitigation etc from the intervening haulage yard, it is not considered that from a noise point of view, any loss of amenity would be suffered.”