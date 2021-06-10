Wigan Covid-19 cases increase by 97 in 24 hours

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Wigan increased by 97 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

Public Health England figures show that 30,522 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Wednesday (June 9) in Wigan, up from 30,425 the same time on Tuesday.

This week Wiganers who have not yet been vaccinated were urged to take up the offer of a jab as soon as it is made.

Wiganers are being urged to get vaccinated

The health body recently changed the way it records the figures.

Cases identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – will no longer be counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

These cases are now being removed daily.

The rate of infection in Wigan now stands at 9,287 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 7,028.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 7,312 over the period, to 4,535,754.

Wigan's cases were among the 636,916 recorded across the North West, a figure which rose by 2,112 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.