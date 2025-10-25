Don’t get caught out with the wrong time on your phone this weekend!! 📲⏰

The clocks will change this weekend.

Brits will get an extra hour in bed very soon.

But will the time update on your phone?

Autumn is here and it is time for the clocks to go back again. Brits will soon get an extra hour in bed but it comes with a cost.

The nights are set to draw in much quicker and it is going to get dark much earlier. The change will come this weekend - and the exact time has been confirmed.

However, if you have plans on Sunday you might be wondering if the time on your phone will go back automatically. Or if it will be incorrect when you wake up the next morning.

When do the clocks go back in 2025?

Date clocks go back this month and why clocks change on a weekend. | Canva

Set a reminder because the clocks won’t be changing this weekend, but they will go back on Sunday (October 26). The change happens overnight, so it will have all happened by the time you wake up - with the

For the autumn change, the clocks are set to go backwards. It means that you will get an extra hour in bed, but it will be darker earlier in the evening.

Will the time change on your phone automatically?

Gone are the days when you would have to do a quick bit of addition when you wake up on the day the clocks change. Modern technology is able to adjust automatically, so no need to panic when you finally rise on Sunday (October 26).

If the software on your phone, tablet, TV, computer, or other devices connected to the internet is up-to-date then it should automatically update with the correct time. You may still have to manually adjust the time on your oven or any digital clocks you have.

Turn on this feature before clocks change

No matter if you have an iPhone, Android or Google phone, you will want to make sure that the “set automatically” function for date and time is switched on for your handset before Sunday (October 26).

Apple

If you have an iPhone (or iPad for that matter), make sure that you go to the settings on your device. Find the section called General, go to Date & Time and make sure ‘set automatically’ is switched on.

Android

The process is very similar for Android phones - albeit there may be a slight difference depending on the brand that makes your device. But like on Apple, make your way to settings and find Date & Time - for most phones it will likely be in the systems section, but on a Samsung device it may be under general management.

Once you have found Date & Time, check to make sure that automatic feature for setting the time is switched on. It may have a slightly different phrasing that ‘set automatically’ but it will be along those lines.

The clocks changing can impact sleep schedules and harm our health. Read more about the one thing you can do to help.