Asda workers in Lowestoft are staging 48-hour strike on May 10 in dispute over pay. Picture: Getty

Asda workers are set to strike for 48 hours in a dispute over pay and conditions. The GMB said almost 200 of its members at the supermarket giant’s store in Lowestoft, Suffolk, will walk out on May 10, claiming a ‘litany’ of workplace problems.

This is the latest Asda site to face strike action after workers in Gosport and Wisbech walked out in recent weeks. Workers at Brighton have also voted to strike while GMB members at Asda in Wesaldstone will vote on strike action in the coming weeks.

GMB regional organiser Keith Dixon said: “GMB members used to be proud to work for Asda, but this once great supermarket is being driven into the ground. Standards across stores are falling – there are thousands of health and safety breaches, including blocked fire exits, fire routes and fire extinguishers, along with faulty fire alarm systems.

“Meanwhile, an estimated eight million worker hours have been cut across Asda stores, so things are only going to get worse. Asda workers have had enough and are flexing their industrial muscle to make bosses do something about it.”

Asda said 122 employees at Lowestoft voted in favour of strikes, not the 200 GMB claimed. This is out of over 260 total staff at the store. Asda added that while GMB members at the Brighton Hollingbury store have also voted to strike, workers at Brighton Marina store voted not to move forward with industrial action for the second time in the space of a month.

An Asda spokesperson: “While we are disappointed that the GMB has taken this course of action, we can reassure customers that we have processes in place to minimise any disruption as a result of industrial action by the GMB at our Lowestoft store.

