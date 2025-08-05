Make sure you know about ‘juice jacking’ before heading to the airport! 🚨

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millions of Brits travel abroad every year - especially in the summer.

Heading to the airport can be stressful, but make sure you remain vigilant for cyber-crimes.

‘Juice jacking’ is a criminal tactic that could ruin your holiday.

It is finally summer and you might be planning a getaway with the family. The schools are out and it is the perfect time to jet away to catch some sun.

If you do have a trip pencilled in the calendar you will want to make sure it is a holiday you remember for all the right reasons. Brits are being urged to avoid making a simple but costly mistake at the airport this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scammers have become increasingly more sophisticated as technology has advanced. It includes ploys like “juice jacking” targeting stressed travellers looking to top up their phone battery.

Before you charge your device at a USB slot in the airport, make sure you are aware of any potential risks. Here’s all you need to know:

What is Juice Jacking and how to avoid falling victim?

Tourists urged to avoid using public USB charging ports at airports. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images) | Adam Berry/Getty Images

The name might make it sound like a harmless viral trend involving fruit juices, but it is instead much more nefarious. Juice jacking is when criminals tamper with public USB charging stations to try and install malware or steal data from your phone when you plug in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talkmobile are urging Brits heading to the airport this summer to make sure they are vigilant for this cyber-theft tactic. A spokesperson explained: “With millions heading off on their holidays this summer, it’s important that travellers stay savvy when charging their phones at airports.

“The best advice for holidaymakers is to always use your own phone charger and cable if you need to power-up in the airport - this is crucial to stop scammers known as ‘juice jackers’.”

They continued: “The safest option is to use your own plug and cable, or better yet, bring a portable power bank. Avoid using free USB ports and be cautious about unfamiliar charging cables.

“While we at Talkmobile believe in simple, fuss-free tech that doesn't distract from everyday life, it doesn't hurt to be aware of the dangers out there in today’s world. This simple trick could be the difference between a dream holiday and a holiday from hell that sees you worrying that criminals have had access to your data.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Protecting your data is just as important as packing your passport this summer.”

The FCC in the US “is not aware of any confirmed instances of it occurring”, it has said on its website. Adding: “Public WiFi networks are another way that cyber criminals target travelers.”

Find out which security measure iPhone users should turn on straight away after getting a new phone. Remind yourself of the rules around using vapes abroad this summer.