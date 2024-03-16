Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is the only Fish and Chip shop in Wigan and one of three in the Greater Manchester area to make the prestigious list.

It follows two rounds of mystery dining visits by leading trade publication Fry Magazine in which judges meticulously inspected aspects including food quality, premises cleanliness, staff expertise, value for money, ease of ordering, and social media presence.

With the pass mark set high at 95.5 per cent, The Fish at Goose Green scored an impressive 96.5 per cent, with the mystery diner particularly praising the staff for being “incredibly efficient, I received my order within a few minutes even though my fish was cooked to order”.

The Fish at Goose Green

Other top line comments from the mystery diners: “delighted with both the service and quality of the food” “the fish was moist and flaky. It fell apart beautifully in the mouth and was free from grease” “The chips were perfectly browned with a soft fluffy interior texture.”

Barry Howard, owner of the business on Clapgate Lane, said: “What a fabulous achievement by the team, what an honor it is to make the list for 2024.

"Since purchasing the business in April 2019, facing the challenges of covid, the team at The Fish have worked hard to become the very best they can!

"Each year we have entered to keep check on our progress, and I am extremely proud of my team, they have managed 5 years running to be in the Fry Magazine’s Top 50. The secret is the staff you hire, my team are just fabulous!

What The Fish at Goose Green has to offer

"They all live locally to the shop, which allows them to have connections with a great number of customers.

Reece Head, competition organiser, said: “It is with great pleasure that we congratulate The Fish at Goose Green on being one of the UK’s 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways.

“Despite the formidable challenges posed by inflationary pressures that have affected every aspect of the industry, these remarkable establishments continue to deliver top quality fish and chips using the finest ingredients. Their dedication extends beyond the plate, as they invest in cutting-edge equipment to facilitate seamless and swift transactions, coupled with rigorous training in customer service. Uncompromising in their standards, they are truly the best in the business and deserve their recognition.”

