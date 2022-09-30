A team form Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were trying out the Fifish pro w6 at East Quarry in Appley Bridge which 15-year-old Southport schoolboy Jamie Lewin drowned earlier this year while swimming with friends.

His was the third fatality at the same location since 1999, teenagers Craig Croston and Miracle Godson having previously died in similar circumstances.

The underwater drone in use at East Quarry

There have been repeated calls from the authorities to youngsters not to use the water-filled quarry as an impromtu lido while others have called for either tighter security around the site or for the water to be drained away and the hole filled in.

An application to do the latter of these two things is currently before Lancashire County Council.

But LFRS divers were authorised to use the lagoon this week and reported that the exercise – to practising locating swimmers in difficulty or bodies in deep water quickly – had gone well.

A spokesperson said: “We attended an exercise at one of our high risk waters.

A close-up of the underwater fifish pro w6 underwater drone

"We currently have the Fifish pro W6 underwater ROV (remotely-operated vehicle) on trial.

"A submerged training dummy, location kept secret from operator, was quickly located at a depth of 10m and recovered by crews.”