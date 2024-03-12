Upcoming Landlord Forum will be hosted by Wigan Council next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Landlord Forum will inform local landlords about energy efficient grants and updates from the NRLA association. It will also be an opportunity to get to know other local landlords.

It will take place next Wednesday 20th of March from 5pm at Sunshine House in Wigan.

Wigan Council have also previously introduced the Landlord Hub, where landlords can access a range of resources, information and oppotunities.

These forums are set in place for landlords to engage with the Council and get the latest legislative and local updates.