Van driver found not guilty of causing Wigan woman’s death

Alice Lewis didn’t think she was badly hurt when she was in collision with a Ford Transit at the junction of Frog Lane and Dorning Street on the evening of November 25, so much so that she didn’t think she needed to go to hospital.

But a police officer at the scene insisted that she went for at least a check-up at Wigan Infirmary and it turned out that she had suffered a fractured pelvis, ribs and elbow, a Bolton Crown Court trial heard.

And, tragically, the 63-year-old’s condition worsened and she died from cardiac arrest the next day.

Brendan Boby, of Chatham Street, Ince, was later arrested on suspicion of causing Ms Lewis’s death by driving without due care and attention and the 51-year-old entered a plea of not guilty.

The trial was told that Ms Lewis was crossing the road and was halfway between the kerb and traffic island when she was in collision with the van. The driver stayed at the scene while emergency service vehicles were summoned and attended.

The prosecution alleged that the pedestrian would have been visible to the motorist - even if she had stepped out - and in that respect his driving fell below the appropriate standard.

But after a two-day trial, the jury unanimously acquitted him of the charge and the judge told Mr Boby that he was free to go.

An inquest has previously been opened into the tragedy but had been adjourned pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

Following her death, Alice’s family said: “Alice had an outgoing personality and was well-known around town for her many years working behind the bars of the Bees Knees, the Pear Tree and the Colliers. She was also a keen member of the Pear Tree darts and dominoes team. Alice is a well-loved member of the Gordon family and leaves behind a heartbroken son Gary, four sisters and a brother.

Divorcee Alice for 10 years was the cook at Cafe Select on Hallgate.