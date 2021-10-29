Van passenger injured in Wigan hit and run smash
A Wigan van passenger was injured when a suspected stolen car smashed into the back of his vehicle.
The driver and several other occupants of the Ford Fiesta fled the scene but customers from a nearby Wigan pub tackled one suspect and detained him until police arrived.
The emergency services were called to Castle Hill Road in Hindley at 8pm on Thursday night following the Fiesta's collision with the stationary van.
The man in the Peugeot Bipper's passenger seat suffered neck injuries but was well enough to get out of the vehicle unaided.
And by the time a crew from Hindley fire station had arrived, the man was being looked after a neighbour's house.
Watch manager Luke McDiarmid said: "The Fiesta had crashed into the back of the van causing damage to both vehicles.
"We didn't need to extricate the casualty as he had already got himself out, so we just made sure both vehicles were safe.
"After being told that his injury was a category three incident and that would mean it could take a good while for an ambulance to get to him, he decided to make his own way to hospital for a check-up and possible treatment.
"Most of the occupants of the Fiesta had run away straight after the collision but customers from the Castle on Thill apprehended one suspect who was later going to be questioned by police."
