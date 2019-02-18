Vandalised Dave Whelan statue restored to former glory

A statue of Dave Whelan which was vandalised over the weekend, has already been fixed.



The two ribbons on the FA Cup of the statue, which is outside DW Stadium, were bent out at right angles instead of pointing straight towards the floor.

The ribbons have been bent back

Although it was noticed last night after Wigan's 20 - 8 defeat against Sydney Roosters in the World Club Challenge, a photo taken by "The Wigan Runner", Matthew Melling, shows that the damage had already been done by 1am on Saturday morning.



It is not yet known who caused the damage or who fixed it, but the stadium has been contacted for comment and to ask whether the incident was covered by CCTV.

The statue was unveiled in November 2016 on his 80th birthday, and shows the former Wigan Athletic owner holding the FA Cup - which Latics famously won in 2013 beating Manchester City 1-0 with a Ben Watson header.

Mr Whelan stepped down from his involvement with the club last year.





