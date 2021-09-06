Vehicle occupants escape from Wigan crash

A silver van and a grey saloon car crashed at the junction of Wigan Lane and Monument Road, Wigan, at around 10.15am on Sunday.

Emergency service vehicles, including ambulances, were called to the scene but police say that no-one needed treatment.

Neither have any arrests been made.

The aftermath of the crash

The badly damaged vehicles were eventally put onto low-loaders and towed away while debris was swept up.