Vehicle occupants escape from Wigan crash
The occupants of two vehicles escaped unscathed after a collision at a Wigan junction.
Monday, 6th September 2021, 11:41 am
A silver van and a grey saloon car crashed at the junction of Wigan Lane and Monument Road, Wigan, at around 10.15am on Sunday.
Emergency service vehicles, including ambulances, were called to the scene but police say that no-one needed treatment.
Neither have any arrests been made.
The badly damaged vehicles were eventally put onto low-loaders and towed away while debris was swept up.
