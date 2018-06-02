Video emerges of Wigan Warriors stars in abusive bar altercation

A video has emerged of Wigan Warriors stars Joel and Sam Tomkins being abusive and threatening to bar staff.



In the video, which has circulated on social media today, the rugby ace brothers were seen in the midst of a confrontation with staff at Standish bar, Fifteens.

Joel, 31, can be seen pushing past a bartender to get behind the counter despite being asked to leave by staff who asked "who do you think you are?" after multiple attempts at ousting the players.

Sam, 29-year-old fullback, can also be seen in the video initially refusing to leave the bar.

Joel can be heard saying: "What are you doing with your life? You're a disgusting creature."

The video was taken around five weeks ago.

Tony Callaghan, owner of Fifteens, said: "I contacted the club and both Joel and Sam, as soon as it had happened, wanted to come and meet the two girls involved and apologise.

"I went with them, with it being two rugby players they were concerned. They did apologise profusely.

"The police were called on that night but no further action was taken.

"It's unfortunate that they are rugby players, I see similar incidents to this all the time. They should know better."

Tony has been in contact with Wigan Warriors, who told him that they would deal with the players in-house.

"I have a duty of care for my staff," added Tony. "In a nutshell two people have drunk far too much and been very cocky and arrogant. Unfortunately it's one of those situations."

The club was not available for comment at the time of publication.

To watch the video click here.