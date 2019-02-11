VIDEO: Wigan woman braves the shave for a good cause

A Wigan supermarket check-out worker lost all her locks for charity as she braved the shave in front of her family, friends and colleagues.



Zeta-Marie Banks, who works on the tills at the Asda superstore at Robin Park, had all her hair cut off to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Zeta-Marie had her head shaved to raise money for Macmillan

The 24-year-old’s fund-raising effort has so far brought in around £270 and has enjoyed the full support of the other employees.

Indeed the new Timpson’s barber outside the supermarket provided the venue for the shave, which was originally going to take place in the canteen.

Off-duty supermarket workers who could be spared for a few minutes joined Zeta-Marie’s relations to cheer her on as she gained a radically new look.

As well as Macmillan benefitting financially, Zeta-Marie sent her hair to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for young cancer battlers.

Zeta-Marie Banks ahead of her charity head shave

Zeta-Marie, 24, said: “To shave all my hair off for this amazing cause is nothing compared to the fantastic work MacMillan does, day in day out. My hair is also being donated to a fantastic cause.

“I look forward to other ways to raise money in future for other charities.”

Store community champion Charlene Frodsham said Zeta-Marie is not the only Asda employee keen to boost good causes.

Zeta-Marie’s shave for cancer also fits in with a high-profile awareness campaign of the devastating disease which shoppers in the next few weeks will see.

Barber Byron Milne shaves off Zeta-Marie's hair

She said: “The shave was brilliant and money is still being counted. She picked the charity because of how hard they work and what an amazing job they do.

“It’s a busy store but we got a couple of colleagues and a manager who could spare some time to support us and Zeta-Marie had her family with her too.

“Timpson’s were also amazing with us. We were already planning it and then it popped up so we thought we could do the shave there. They were right behind it when we asked them to get involved. We raise money for good causes all the time. We’re planning a lot of things aroound early diagnosis of breast cancer this month as part of the Tickled Pink campaign. We will be talking to customers about checking their breasts and we are having prosthetics brought into the store to show people how to do it.

“We also support Children in Need and a couple of our employees fund-raise for the Alzheimer’s Society.”