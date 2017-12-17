Waiting times soar to 12 hours at Wigan Infirmary A&E

Wiganers are being urged to stay away from A&E, unless they have a serious or life-threatening emergency, as waiting times soar to 12 hours.



Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Trust (WWL) has Tweeted asking people to stay away from the emergency department as Wigan Infirmary experiences "extreme pressure".

In a message echoing that of previous years, hospital bosses have said that anyone attending with a non-serious condition will be expected to wait for a doctor, and will be seen outside the four-hour waiting time.

The Tweet, sent out at around 1.30pm today (Sunday) says: "A&E is extremely busy. Patients will be seen in order of clinical priority; those who come to A&E can expect waits of up to 12 hours."

Hospital bosses have posted information about a number of services for those seeking non-urgent medical care. They had advised the following:

"Extended GP service: You can book an appointment to see a GP or Nurse until 8pm weekdays and between 10am and 4pm at the weekend. Registered Wigan Borough patients can call 01942 482848 and book an appointment thorough this service.

"Out of hours GP service: If you need non-emergency medical help outside of your GP opening hours, please contact NHS 111.

"Walk-in Centre: For treatment of cuts, bruises, minor infections, stomach upsets, strains and skin complaints, without an appointment. Leigh Health Centre, The Avenue, Leigh, WN7 1HR. Tel 01942 483453.

"Pharmacists are experts in providing medical information and advice, including coughs, colds, wheezing and minor ailments. You can just drop in to see your pharmacist and many have private consultation areas. They can also advise on any over the counter remedies available and, if you need specialist medical advice, can point you in the right direction.

"The NHS 111 service for non-emergency medical help. It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is staffed by fully trained advisors and experienced clinicians.

"For serious medical emergencies, such as chest pain, stroke, severe abdominal pain, severe bleeding, severe breathing difficulties, major broken bones and serious head injuries, go to the emergency department or dial 999."