Warnings for drivers as weekend of heavy rain causes flooding across Wigan

Several inches of water built up in some places as rain fell almost constantly on Saturday and Sunday.

While the weather had improved by Monday morning, Wigan Council warned road closures remained in place on Tanner's Lane, Golborne; at Saddle Junction, from Pottery Road to Southgate; on Scot Lane in Wigan; and at Robin Retail Park.

Motorists are being advised to avoid these areas while council staff and firefighters work to clear the water.

There were reports of long delays for drivers in some areas as people took to the roads for the Monday morning rush hour.

A council spokesman said: “Flood waters around the borough are slowly beginning to recede, but please continue to take care and drive carefully as you move around the borough.”

Several flood alerts from the Environment Agency remained in place on Monday morning, including for the River Glaze, which could affect Leigh, Tyldesley, Hindley, Atherton and east Wigan; and the River Douglas from Horwich Star Vale to Appley Bridge, including Wigan, Standish, and Gathurst.

Flooding in Crooke Village on Sunday

The weekend of heavy rain led to reports of flooding in several other areas of the borough, including in the Landgate area of Bryn, in Crooke Village, on Warrington Road in Leigh, on Spring Road in Orrell and on Lady Lane in Goose Green.