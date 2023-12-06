CHILLY MEMORIES: more pictures of a wintry Wigan from over the decades

It’s been another chilly old day and while the weather is set to become warmer and wetter over the coming days, thoughts do turn to the wintry months ahead. Last month we published a gallery of pictures from Wigan winters past which readers seemed to enjoy.
So here are some more snowy images dating from the 1960s through to a decade ago.
1. Children playing in the Wigan snow in February 1970
. Photo: gb
2. Claire McAffery and son Elliott, five, built a family of snowmen at Mesnes Park
. Photo: Michelle Adamson
3. Groundsmen lay hay on Central Park pitch to protect against frost ahead of a floodlit cup game Wigan v St Helens on December 16 1968
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. Pupils from Shevington Community Primary School which was able to open, despite the weather, after a team of volunteers responded to an appeal to clear snow from footpaths
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst