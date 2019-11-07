Flood alerts issued for Wigan as heavy rain causes river levels to rise

Wigan residents have been told to prepare for flooding after persistent heavy rainfall has caused the River Douglas to swell.

The flood warning information service says it is possible that roads and farmland in Wigan, Appley Bridge and Skelmersdale will be flooded between now and up to 6am tomorrow (Friday, November 8).

On its website, the flood warning service said: "River levels have risen at the Wigan FAS Coppull Lane river gauge as a result of persistent heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is possible between 12:00 today 07/11/19 and 06:00 tomorrow. low lying land and roads in Horwich, Adlington, Wigan, Appley Bridge and Skelmersdale. High river levels are possible on the River Douglas, Pearl Brook, River Tawd, Eller Brook and their tributaries.

"Further rainfall is forecast over the next 12 hours. We expect river levels to remain high until 06:00 on 08/11/19. We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are checking defences. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and avoid contact with flood water."

Flood alerts are issued when "flooding is possible" and is the lowest alert level. Flood warnings are issued when "flooding is expected and immediate action is required," and severe flood warnings are issued when water is "a danger to life".