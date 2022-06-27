According to the Met Office, Tuesday should be a fine day but showers may arrive later. Maximum temperature 19 degrees. Showers are likely Wednesday to Friday with the heaviest forecast on Thursday. But it’s not all bad news as there will be warm sunny spells between the showers which will raise temperatures to around average for the time of year.

Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3, will see similar weather with showers again punctuated by sunny spells.

Those conditions are likely to continue throughout the rest of the festival, so pack you wellies and your sandals for both outcomes!

Nile Rodgers will perform with Chic at the Lytham Festival

Temperatures will range between 15 and 20 degrees but there are no heatwaves forecast over the course of the festival – which may be just as well if you’re planning on throwing out plenty of shapes.

Amongst the artists performing are Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Tear for Fears and Paul Weller.

