More rain on the way with 80mm set to fall in parts of UK

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for northern England, and an amber weather warning for Scotland.

But while heavy showers will continue throughout the week, meteorologists said sunny spells will break through the gloom.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: “Yellow warnings are in place across much of the UK, away from the south, for thunderstorms and heavy rain over the coming days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some disruption is expected

“Scotland, however, is expected to see some of the heaviest rain and amber warnings for thunderstorms and also rain have been issued here.”

Wednesday:

A day with sunny spells and heavy thundery downpours. With blustery winds it may feel slightly cooler than Tuesday, but temperatures still around average. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for northern England

Over the past few weeks, rain has battered the UK, particularly in London where areas including Walthamstow, Woodford and Stepney Green have seen flooding.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced on Tuesday that following a meeting with the Environment Agency, London’s boroughs and other key partners, he will be doing all that he can to tackle flooding and climate change.

He said: “Through the new London Plan, we’re now reducing the risk of surface water flooding with every new development, but whether it’s prioritising more green spaces to help absorb excess water or investing more in upgrading our drainage and sewer infrastructure, dealing with the impacts of climate change is something that cannot wait a day longer.”

On the roads, the RAC and Highways England have advised drivers to be cautious in the rain.

They warned motorists to leave a larger gap than normal between the car in front of them when stopping.