The staggering sales surge comes after the Met Office predicted the nation is set to bask in glorious sunshine on Friday, with the mercury rising to a blistering 33C.

It’s even predicted areas of southern England will be hotter than Jamaica, with temperatures set to increase towards the end of the week and remain high over the weekend.

In response to the forecast, sun-starved Brits have scrambled to purchase swimming and paddling pools, with sales figures from online marketplace OnBuy showing an enormous 1443% increase for both items.

Are you ready for the summer sun?

Liam Tickner, Garden and Outdoor Living Category Manager at OnBuy, said: “We don’t often see temperatures surpass 30C, so when the opportunity arises, Brits rush to the shops in preparation.

“Sales of summer items across the board have increased, but inflatable swimming and paddling pools, in particular, have been flying off the shelves in record numbers this week.

“An eye-popping increase of 1443% is unheard of, but that’s what we have witnessed in recent days.”

As well as swimming pools, OnBuy sales data reveals that sales of several other warm weather items have also surged, with tower fans increasing by 230%.

Swimming pool chemicals, static pools, and pool heaters are among the other items to have seen rapid increases.

The threshold for heatwave temperature varies by location in the UK. Heatwaves are declared when a location registers at least three consecutive days of high temperatures.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a Level Two heat-health alert for parts of England. The alert will come into force on Thursday 16 June and last until Saturday 18 June.

The agency has also issued a list of advice on how to stay safe. Tips include drinking plenty of fluids, avoiding excess alcohol consumption, applying suncream, staying in the shade, wearing a wide-brimmed hat and avoiding the sun at its peak between 11am and 3pm.