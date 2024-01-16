Traffic and travel updates as snow falls across Wigan
Follow our live blog for the latest traffic, travel and weather updates from across Wigan today (Tuesday, January 16).
Wigan has become a winter wonderland overnight with snow continuing to fall across the whole county this morning.
A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice is now in place as the forecaster warns of disruption to travel on roads and railways today, while an amber cold weather alert has also been issued by the UK Health Security Agency.
School closure
A third school has had to close its doors this afternoon.
Pupils at Hawkley Hall High School have been sent home due to the school building having no electricity.
Train delays of up to 30 minutes due to earlier signal failure
Passengers are being urged to check their trains due to earlier delays
Lines have reopened following a fault with the signalling system in the Edge Hill area.
As service recovers, trains running to / from Liverpool Lime Street may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.
Disruption is expected until 13:30.
School closure
St Peters High in Orrell has also decided to closed due to the worsening conditions
Library closures
Aspull, Shevington and The Grange libraries will all remain closed today.
People are advised to check social media for further updates
Motorists urged to be careful on the roads
Motorists are being urged to tread carefully on the roads.
People have been abandoning cars on Chorley Road in Standish due to the treacherous conditions
School closures
Shevington High has decided to close due to the poor weather conditions.
A post on Facebook said: "We have had to make the decision to close school due to the poor weather conditions.
"We have managed to keep the school site safe until now, however, despite the fact that the snow is forecast to ease this morning, we are now struggling to keep the paths cleared and we do not have a full staff presence in school."
Wigan's snowy views
As Wiganers woke up this morning to a blanket of white, we asked our readers to send in their snowy pics and they did not disappoint!
You can view our snowy gallery here: https://www.wigantoday.net/news/weather/readers-pictures-wigans-first-snow-of-the-new-year-4479671