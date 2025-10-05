Storm Amy is still having an impact in Wigan with fallen trees and flooding
While the worst of Storm Amy passed through Wigan on Friday night and Saturday, strong winds were still blowing on Sunday morning.
There were reports of fallen trees in a number of locations, including Miles Lane, Shevington; Second Avenue, Atherton; and Crank Road in Billinge.
Atherton North councillor Jamie Hodgkinson posted on Facebook: “We have reported a few trees down that have been brought to our attention and are in the process of being removed or made safe.
"In emergencies and council out of hours please ring 01942 404040 to report or contact councillors.”
Meanwhile, flooding has led to the railway line at Roby, in Knowsley, becoming blocked, affecting Wigan services.
Passengers on Blackpool North/Wigan North Western to Liverpool Lime Street services who require Roby are advised to change at Huyton for connecting Northern services which are not impacted by this disruption.