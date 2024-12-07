Storm Darragh hits Wigan with strong winds blowing down trees

Trees have fallen and businesses have closed their doors as Storm Darragh’s heavy rain and strong winds hit Wigan.

Gusts of 93mph have been recorded in some parts of the country, while millions of people have been warned to stay indoors, thousands are without power and trains have been cancelled.

Sadly, a man in his 40s died after a tree fell onto his Citroen van while he was driving on the A59 at Longton, near Preston, on Saturday morning.

Tanya Brennan posted this photograph on Facebook of a tree which had fallen onto a boat in Crooke

In Wigan, strong winds have led to trees falling onto cars parked on Garswood Road, near the junction with Arch Lane, Garswood, while a tree fell onto a boat in Crooke Village.

Large trees also fell across Miles Lane in Shevington, Church Street in Orrell, Carr Mill Road in Billinge and York Street in Ashton.

Tall fencing has blown over at Haydock Park Racecourse and there is a warning not to enter the grounds of St Thomas’ Church, Golborne, after large branches fell from trees.

Residents have reported seeing wheelie bins, fence panels and other items blown around by the wind.

A tree fell onto cars parked on Garswood Road, Garswood

Feast at the Mills in Wigan has closed and attractions at Haigh Woodland Park, including the Santa’s grotto, have shut.

Wigan Rotary Club was due to take Father Christmas and his float to Appley Bridge on Saturday evening, but that was postponed due to the weather, adding to several other events cancelled or delayed because of Storm Darragh.

The Met Office issued a red weather warning – the most serious type – on Friday for wind in parts of Wales and south-west England, meaning dangerous weather was expected and people were urged to take action to keep themselves and others safe.

An amber warning covering a large part of the west coast of the UK, stretching from southern Scotland to Cornwall, and Northern Ireland is in place from 1am until 9pm.

Anthony Nazir posted this photograph on Facebook of a fallen tree on Miles Lane, Shevington

Flying debris and falling trees could pose a risk to life, while there could also be damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down, as well as power cuts affecting other services such as mobile phone coverage.

Storm Darragh has also brought heavy rain, with 15 flood warnings in place in England on Saturday, though none of these are in Wigan.