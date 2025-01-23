Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “do not travel” warning has been issued on a Wigan rail service as the country braces for the arrival of Storm Eowyn.

Meteorologists are warning of a risk to life on Friday as the fifth named storm of the season arrives.

The whole country is covered by at least one yellow weather warning, with warnings for snow, wind and rain in place.

It has led rail bosses to warn they expect “severe disruption” and advise passengers to avoid travelling if possible.

Northern has issued a "do not travel" warning for its Wigan to Leeds service

Northern has issued a list of routes on which it is urging people not to travel, which includes the Wigan to Leeds service.

The same warning has been given to a number of routes across the North, while passengers are “strongly advised” not to use several other services as there will be large gaps or only parts of the routes will be served.

Northern said: “We advise customers to avoid travelling where possible on Friday. If you do choose to travel, make sure you check before travelling as trains may be cancelled at very short notice with onward connection not possible.

"Try not to rely on the last services of the day, as they may be cancelled, and bad weather may restrict road transport.

“For some routes, we are advising do not travel. This means there are no trains or replacement bus services available.”

Avanti West Coast, which has services running through Wigan North Western, is advising passengers not to travel north of Preston or on its North Wales route on Friday due to the expected disruption.

The strongest winds from Storm Eowyn are due to hit the north of England, south of Scotland and North Wales, where an amber wind warning is in place from 6am to 9pm on Friday.

Gusts of up to 90mph are more likely to be found along the more exposed coastal areas, while winds of between 60 to 70mph are expected inland.

The Met Office has advised people to secure loose items outside homes as there could be a danger to life caused by flying debris.

Mike Silverstone, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Storm Eowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption on Friday. There are currently a number of weather warnings in place, with all parts of the UK covered by one warning at some point on Friday.

“Storm Eowyn is expected to cross Northern Ireland early on Friday morning. It will then continue north-east across the northern half of Scotland during Friday afternoon and is expected to be centred near Shetland during Friday evening.”

National Highways has urged motorists in the North West, North East and Yorkshire to plan for disruption on Friday.

It has warned of “a particularly high risk” that high-sided vehicles, caravans and motorbikes could be blown over.

Chris Wood, a roadside technician at the AA, said: “First and foremost drivers should consider if their journey is necessary or consider waiting until the storm has passed.

“If you need to travel, choose main roads if you can, as these are less likely to be exposed to fallen branches and debris.”