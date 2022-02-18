Firefighters in the borough say they have been kept busy during Friday February 18 but there have not been, thankfully, any minor incidents.

A number of trees came down across roads, including one in Standish and another which blocked Hall Lane at Hindley for a period.

Leigh and Atherton crews also went to a home where some masonry had fallen from a gable end.

A tree in Mesnes Park falls victim to Storm Eunice

A spokesman for Wigan fire station said: "Our crews are busy across the force area but so far, touch wood, there have been no major incidents locally."]

Shops and supermarkets were unusually quiet for a Friday afternoon as workers and residents chose to stay behind closed doors until the storm had blown over.

Gusts of up to 80mph were reported in the North West although the worst of the weather has been experienced further south where a large hole was torn in the roof of the O2 Arena.

More trees felled by the high winds in Mesnes Park