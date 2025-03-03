The Met Office forecasts temperatures to rise to the mid-teens this week - here’s when and where the UK will be hotter than Madrid.

Parts of the UK are forecast to be hotter than Madrid this week, with temperatures reaching the mid-teens.

According to the Met Office, Thursday March 6 is set to be the warmest day of the week.

A Met Office map for 15:00 on Thursday shows a high of 16°C for Liverpool, Manchester, Yorkshire, Newcastle, Loughborough, Peterborough and Norfolk.

Parts of Shropshire and the West Midlands also have a forecasted temperature of 16°C and 15°C.

The Met Office is currently forecasting a high of 12°C for Madrid on Thursday.

Spring weather

Despite the warmer temperatures forecast for the beginning of spring this year, the season can also see storms.

For example, in March 2019, the UK was hit by Storm Gareth. The highest wind gust of 80 mph was recorded at Malin Head in Donegal, with the highest gust in the UK being 75 mph at Machrihanish on the Mull of Kintyre.

Roads and bridges were restricted, with some ferries and train services being delayed and cancelled. Parts of Cumbria experienced flooding, and fishermen had to be rescued by helicopter near Land's End due to overwhelming waves.