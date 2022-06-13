According to the Met Office, today will start off largely cloudy with a few spots of rain or drizzle over the hills. It will be drier in the afternoon with some bright or sunny spells around 4pm and then again around 8pm. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Tomorrow (Tuesday), will see a sunnier start to the day with sunny spells from as early as 7am with further sunshine forecast in the evening from 6pm onwards and a high of 18 °C.

Wednesday will be largely cloudy but sunny spells are expected throughout the day with a maximum temperature of 20 °C around 4pm.

Is the sun coming out to play?

Thursday will see highs of 21 °C but clouds will blot out most of the sunshine. Friday will be a lot clearer with sunny spells expected as early as 10am and highs of 25 °C.