After a week of sunshine and temperatures in the late 20s, the weather took a turn for the worse with heavy showers hitting the borough over the latter part of the weekend and start of the week.

Standish Library sprang a leak during the deluges but thankfullyonly minor water damage was casued to the premises and no services were affected as a result.

Exterior of Standish Library

Jo Mitchell, assistant director for customer experience and support, said: “We can confirm that, as a consequence of heavy rain, there was a leak last night at Standish Library.

“The minimal water damage is being treated with dehumidifiers and we confirmed that the building was safe to open early this morning.