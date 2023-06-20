News you can trust since 1853
Wigan borough library leaks as storms hit township

A library in Wigan was subject to a minor leak after a downpour of rain on Monday June 19.
By Matt Pennington
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 16:33 BST

After a week of sunshine and temperatures in the late 20s, the weather took a turn for the worse with heavy showers hitting the borough over the latter part of the weekend and start of the week.

Standish Library sprang a leak during the deluges but thankfullyonly minor water damage was casued to the premises and no services were affected as a result.

Exterior of Standish LibraryExterior of Standish Library
Jo Mitchell, assistant director for customer experience and support, said: “We can confirm that, as a consequence of heavy rain, there was a leak last night at Standish Library.

“The minimal water damage is being treated with dehumidifiers and we confirmed that the building was safe to open early this morning.

“No services were affected by the leak and so the library welcomed customers at its usual opening time.”

